President João Lourenço appoints new Board of Directors to the Angola Sovereign Fund

Angolan President, João Lourenço, on Wednesday dismissed José Filomeno dos Santos as chairman of the Board of Directors of the Angola Sovereign Fund, appointing Carlos Alberto Lopes to the post, who until now was the Head of State’s Secretary for Social Affairs.

In addition to the chairman of the Fund, executive directors Hugo Miguel Évora Gonçalves and Miguel Damião Gago were also dismissed and Laura Alcântara Monteiro, Miguel Damião Gago, Pedro Sebastião Teta and Valentina de Sousa Matias Filipe were appointed.

The President also appointed Lopo Fortunato Ferreira do Nascimento and Marcolino José Carlos Moco, two former prime ministers, to serve on the Board of Directors of Angolan oil company Sonangol as non-executive directors.

The Angola Sovereign Fund was created in 2012, with an initial allocation of US$5 billion. The Board of Directors of the Fund is chaired by Filomeno dos Santos, son of the former President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos. (macauhub)