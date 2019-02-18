img

Brazil wants to increase wine and juice sales in China

18 February 2019
| Brazil | China

Brazilian wine, sparkling and organic grape juice producers have focused their international sales strategy on China with the aim of increasing their presence in the country, the Xinhua news agency reported.

 

The Brazilian Wine Institute (Ibravin) promotion official, Diego Bertolini, told the Chinese news agency that the government and the private sector have prepared a common strategy to enter the Chinese market which has led them to take part in four annual fairs and to seek out distributors in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

 

Bettolini said that one of the aims is to place the products in the Alibaba group’s online network of supermarkets, Hema.

 

The head of Ibravin, which is based in Bento Gonçalves, in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, also said that APEX-Brasil has been supporting these initiatives and strategies for the promotion of Brazilian wines and juices in China.

 

Bettolini said a major effort is being made to increase the expansion of the Miolo brand in China and launch the Aurora brand.

 

“The Chinese market has to be built slowly and with patience,” he said.

 

Bettolini also noted that China imports high quality wines from many countries but Brazil offers products that are more appropriate for Chinese tastes, such as Moscatel sparkling wine with 8% alcohol and more sugar.

 

“Organic grape juices represent the tropical image of Brazil. It is a product that competes with California juices that contain water. Brazilian grape juice has neither water nor preservatives. This is an area where we must also do everything to enter the Chinese market,” he said. (macauhub)

